Sophisticated Investors Should Avoid: Tenneco Inc. (TEN), Chart Industries Inc. (GTLS)

Tenneco Inc. (NYSE: TEN) shares are -59.92% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 0.00% or $0.0 lower in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down and -60.14% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -32.08% and -46.32% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On November 14, 2018, Morgan Stanley recommended the TEN stock is a Underweight, while earlier, Morgan Stanley had Upgrade the stock as a Equal-Weight on August 14, 2019. 7 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.80 to suggest that the TEN stock is a “Moderate Sell”. 0 of the 7 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 2 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $5.25 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $11.75. The forecasts give the Tenneco Inc. stock a consensus price target representing an upside potential 55.32.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -30.00% in the current quarter to -$0.02, down from the $0.52 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $2.62, down -3.60% from $3.22 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.69 and $1.19. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $3.46 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 41 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 26 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 544,921 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 59,331. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 209,989 and 47,051 in purchases and sales respectively.

Hollar Jason M., a Exec. Vice President and CFO at the company, bought 4,000 shares worth $37080.0 at $9.27 per share on Aug 08. The Senior Vice President, * had earlier bought another 20,000 TEN shares valued at $189600.0 on Aug 09. The shares were bought at $9.48 per share. Hollar Jason M. (Exec. Vice President and CFO) bought 56,000 shares at $9.45 per share on Aug 07 for a total of $529200.0 while LETHAM DENNIS J, (Director) bought 10,000 shares on Aug 07 for $92600.0 with each share fetching $9.26.

Chart Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS), on the other hand, is trading around $33.29 with a market cap of $1.30B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $92.31 and spell out a more modest performance – a 63.94% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $4.99 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Chart Industries Inc. (GTLS) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

GTLS’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 6.20%.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 31 times at Chart Industries Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 21 times and accounting for 32,991 shares. Insider sales totaled 8,989 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 10 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 11.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 1.98M shares after the latest sales, with 1.70% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.50% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 33.92M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Chart Industries Inc. having a total of 317 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 5.38 million shares worth more than $363.33 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Blackrock Inc. held 15.00% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the investment firm holding over 3.75 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $253.15 million and represent 10.45% of shares outstanding.