Sophisticated Investors Should Avoid: TTM Technologies Inc. (TTMI), Old National Bancorp (ONB)

TTM Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: TTMI) shares are -22.33% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 2.54% or $0.29 higher in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +6.18% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -28.06% down YTD and -15.29% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -10.80% and -16.14% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On September 05, 2019, B. Riley FBR recommended the TTMI stock is a Buy, while earlier, JP Morgan had Upgrade the stock as a Overweight on December 13, 2019. The analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.00 to suggest that the TTMI stock is a “Moderate Sell”.

The stock currently trades at $11.69 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $17.58. The forecasts give the TTM Technologies Inc. stock a consensus price target representing an upside potential 33.5.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 51.90% in the current quarter to $0.08, down from the $0.16 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $1.06, down -2.40% from $1.13 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.18 and $0.25. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $1.36 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 33 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 51 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 617,104 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 353,162. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 168,392 and 245,039 in purchases and sales respectively.

Titterton Philip, a EVP & COO at the company, sold 3,233 shares worth $41769.0 at $12.92 per share on Mar 02. The SVP, General Counsel & Sec. had earlier sold another 2,680 TTMI shares valued at $34622.0 on Mar 02. The shares were sold at $12.92 per share. SANCHEZ TONY (Vice President & Controller) sold 2,273 shares at $12.92 per share on Mar 02 for a total of $29365.0 while Pereira Jon,sold 2,148 shares on Mar 02 for $27750.0 with each share fetching $12.92.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB), on the other hand, is trading around $14.60 with a market cap of $2.55B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $18.58 and spell out a more modest performance – a 21.42% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $1.38 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Old National Bancorp (ONB) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

ONB’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 82.10%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $47.73 million. This represented a 72.97% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $176.55 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $0.29 on the year-over-year period, growing to $0.28 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Mar 2020), the cash flow from operating activities totaled $233.76 million, significantly lower than the $234.41 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $196.33 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 91 times at Old National Bancorp over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 83 times and accounting for 314,639 shares. Insider sales totaled 56,167 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 8 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 75.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 2.49M shares after the latest sales, with 12.50% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 1.30% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 71.40% with a share float percentage of 166.57M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Old National Bancorp having a total of 310 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 22.59 million shares worth more than $413.14 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Blackrock Inc. held 13.37% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the investment firm holding over 18.13 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $331.55 million and represent 10.73% of shares outstanding.