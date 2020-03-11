Stocks that are not receiving major attention: Adient plc (ADNT), Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo – SABESP (SBS)

Adient plc (NYSE: ADNT) shares are -19.48% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 0.59% or $0.1 higher in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down and -25.64% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -21.55% and -36.44% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On February 03, 2020, Buckingham Research recommended the ADNT stock is a Neutral, while earlier, Morgan Stanley had Upgrade the stock as a Equal-Weight on February 12, 2020. 12 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.70 to suggest that the ADNT stock is a “Moderate Sell”. 1 of the 12 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 4 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $17.11 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $27.50. The forecasts give the Adient plc stock a price target range of $30.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $22.00. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 37.78 while the two limits represent an upside potential of 42.97% or 22.23%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 182.40% in the current quarter to $0.34, up from the $0.31 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $1.92, down -5.10% from $1.63 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.09 and $0.37. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $2.51 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 25 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 18 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 424,225 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 34,832. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 0 and 0 in purchases and sales respectively.

Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS), on the other hand, is trading around $11.56 with a market cap of $8.42B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $73.36 and spell out a more modest performance – a 84.24% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $0 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo – SABESP (SBS) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Major holders

Insiders own 41.50% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 13.70% with a share float percentage of 338.09M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo – SABESP having a total of 262 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Renaissance Technologies, LLC with over 8.98 million shares worth more than $135.18 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Renaissance Technologies, LLC held 6.57% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is AQR Capital Management, LLC, with the investment firm holding over 8.56 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $128.88 million and represent 6.26% of shares outstanding.