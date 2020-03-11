Stocks that are not receiving major attention: ASML Holding N.V. (ASML), PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (PMT)

ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ: ASML) shares are -5.47% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 6.01% or $15.85 higher in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +6.03% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -12.36% down YTD and -0.12% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -1.60% and -8.27% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On January 09, 2020, BofA/Merrill recommended the ASML stock is a Neutral, while earlier, Bryan Garnier had Upgrade the stock as a Buy on January 14, 2020. 32 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.50 to suggest that the ASML stock is a “Moderate Sell”. 1 of the 32 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 1 has rated it as “Underweight”. 22 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $279.76 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $298.73. The forecasts give the ASML Holding N.V. stock a price target range of $352.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $265.00. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 6.35 while the two limits represent an upside potential of 20.52% or -5.57%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 11.60% in the current quarter to $2.5, up from the $0.99 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $9.02, up 13.50% from $6.88 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $2.35 and $2.35. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $11.39 for the next year.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT), on the other hand, is trading around $19.78 with a market cap of $1.99B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $23.85 and spell out a more modest performance – a 17.06% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $2.19 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (PMT) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

PMT’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 24.30%.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 30 times at PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 12 times and accounting for 84,812 shares. Insider sales totaled 25,923 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 18 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -6.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 71.56M shares after the latest sales, with -0.00% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 1.20% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 75.70% with a share float percentage of 98.74M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust having a total of 0 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 16.33 million shares worth more than $363.93 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Blackrock Inc. held 16.27% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the investment firm holding over 9.85 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $219.5 million and represent 9.81% of shares outstanding.