Stocks that are not receiving major attention: Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (CRBP), The RealReal Inc. (REAL)

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: CRBP) shares are -16.67% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 8.59% or $0.36 higher in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +11.52% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -37.33% down YTD and -11.31% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -5.99% and -28.01% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On March 20, 2019, Oppenheimer recommended the CRBP stock is a Outperform, while earlier, Jefferies had Initiated the stock as a Buy on April 05, 2019. The analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 1.60 to suggest that the CRBP stock is a “Strong Sell”.

The stock currently trades at $4.55 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $23.80. The forecasts give the Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. stock a price target range of $28.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $17.00. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 80.88 while the two limits represent an upside potential of 83.75% or 73.24%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 15.80% in the current quarter to -$0.36, down from the -$0.3 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of -$1.08, up 672.90% from -$0.98 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$0.33 and -$0.33. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of -$1.82 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 19 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 0 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 48,320 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 0. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 0 and 0 in purchases and sales respectively.

White Barbara, a Chief Medical Officer at the company, bought 3,424 shares worth $14992.0 at $4.38 per share on Nov 12. The Chief Executive Officer had earlier bought another 1,430 CRBP shares valued at $6092.0 on Nov 12. The shares were bought at $4.26 per share. Millian Craig Stuart (Chief Commercial Officer) bought 1,000 shares at $4.38 per share on Nov 11 for a total of $4380.0 while Discordia Robert Paul, (Chief Operating Officer) bought 2,500 shares on Nov 11 for $11559.0 with each share fetching $4.62.

The RealReal Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL), on the other hand, is trading around $12.55 with a market cap of $1.08B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $24.33 and spell out a more modest performance – a 48.42% return. Some analysts are even forecasting -$0.98 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the The RealReal Inc. (REAL) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

REAL’s operating margin was negative on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at -29.10%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $79.49 million. This represented a 1.24% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $80.48 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS declined -$0.30 on the year-over-year period, shrinking to -$2.28 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Mar 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $453.37 million from $158.13 million over the previous quarter. Short term investments amounted to $5.29 million while total current assets were at $406.14 million. The cash flow from operating activities totaled -$58.12 million, significantly lower than the -$28.71 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $-80.9 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 21 times at The RealReal Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 6 times and accounting for 855,180 shares. Insider sales totaled 1,040,960 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 15 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -9.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 68.7M shares after the latest sales, with 161.10% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 6.40% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 1.10% with a share float percentage of 70.40M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with The RealReal Inc. having a total of 1 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are FMR, LLC with over 12.66 million shares worth more than $238.68 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, FMR, LLC held 14.76% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Canaan Partners IX LLC, with the investment firm holding over 8.81 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $166.01 million and represent 10.27% of shares outstanding.