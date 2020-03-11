Stocks that are not receiving major attention: EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. (EYPT), Tupperware Brands Corporation (TUP)

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: EYPT) shares are -32.26% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -1.87% or -$0.02 lower in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down and -30.00% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -23.91% and -43.55% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On September 12, 2019, Guggenheim recommended the EYPT stock is a Buy, while earlier, Laidlaw had Resumed the stock as a Buy on November 04, 2019. 4 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.00 to suggest that the EYPT stock is a “Moderate Sell”. 0 of the 4 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 3 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $1.05 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $4.33. The forecasts give the EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock a price target range of $5.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $4.00. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 75.75 while the two limits represent an upside potential of 79.0% or 73.75%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 16.70% in the current quarter to -$0.1, up from the -$0.2 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of -$0.28, up 142.80% from -$0.54 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$0.09 and -$0.07. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $0.13 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 22 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 8 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 475,572 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 27,588. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 137,174 and 0 in purchases and sales respectively.

The Chief Financial Officer had earlier bought another 10,000 EYPT shares valued at $14290.0 on Nov 15. The shares were bought at $1.43 per share.

Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE:TUP), on the other hand, is trading around $2.20 with a market cap of $108.39M and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $3.00 and spell out a more modest performance – a 26.67% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $2.17 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Tupperware Brands Corporation (TUP) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 35 times at Tupperware Brands Corporation over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 22 times and accounting for 340,710 shares. Insider sales totaled 10,290 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 13 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 9.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 878.72k shares after the latest sales, with 62.00% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 1.40% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 86.00% with a share float percentage of 48.02M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Tupperware Brands Corporation having a total of 294 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 7.64 million shares worth more than $65.54 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Blackrock Inc. held 15.62% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the investment firm holding over 4.17 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $35.78 million and represent 8.53% of shares outstanding.