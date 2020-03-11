Stocks that are not receiving major attention: Humana Inc. (HUM), Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (AQN)

Humana Inc. (NYSE: HUM) shares are -4.70% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 3.59% or $12.1 higher in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is up 0.33% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 7.35% and -1.12% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On October 18, 2019, Mizuho recommended the HUM stock is a Buy, while earlier, JP Morgan had Reiterated the stock as a Overweight on January 03, 2020. The analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.00 to suggest that the HUM stock is a “Moderate Sell”.

The stock currently trades at $349.30 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $411.36. The forecasts give the Humana Inc. stock a price target range of $460.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $370.00. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 15.09 while the two limits represent an upside potential of 24.07% or 5.59%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 3.60% in the current quarter to $4.51, up from the $4.48 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $18.61, up 14.00% from $17.87 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $5.79 and $6.71. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $22.2 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 73 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 70 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 232,349 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 187,622. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 190,337 and 145,301 in purchases and sales respectively.

Diamond Susan M, a Segment President, Home Bus. at the company, bought 1,785 shares worth $570629.0 at $319.68 per share on Feb 28. The Chief Administrative Officer had earlier sold another 13,437 HUM shares valued at $4.61 million on Mar 09. The shares were sold at $342.90 per share. Cox Heather (Chief Dig Health & Analyt Off.) bought 380 shares at $368.63 per share on Dec 24 for a total of $140078.0 while Cox Heather, (Chief Dig Health & Analyt Off.) bought 370 shares on Dec 24 for $136220.0 with each share fetching $368.16.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN), on the other hand, is trading around $14.51 with a market cap of $7.63B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares.

Let us briefly look at the Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (AQN) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.37% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 49.17% with a share float percentage of 521.57M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. having a total of 334 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Bank of Montreal/Can/ with over 39.88 million shares worth more than $564.29 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Bank of Montreal/Can/ held 7.59% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Royal Bank of Canada, with the investment firm holding over 24.9 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $352.31 million and represent 4.74% of shares outstanding.