Stocks That Should Surprise the Market: Aytu BioScience Inc. (AYTU), Dynatronics Corporation (DYNT)

Aytu BioScience Inc. (NASDAQ: AYTU) shares are 110.80% up in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 489.08% or $1.7 higher in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +511.58% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -31.44% down YTD and 177.40% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 266.07% and 188.73% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

Currently, the analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 1.50 to suggest that the AYTU stock is a “Strong Sell”.

The stock currently trades at $2.05 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $4.88. The forecasts give the Aytu BioScience Inc. stock a price target range of $5.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $4.75. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 57.99 while the two limits represent an upside potential of 59.0% or 56.84%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 95.80% in the current quarter to -$0.25, up from the -$0.5 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of -$0.86, up 196.20% from -$2.22 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$0.25 and -$0.08. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of -$0.13 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 9 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 0 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 3,263,852 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 0. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 143,788 and 0 in purchases and sales respectively.

Dynatronics Corporation (NASDAQ:DYNT), on the other hand, is trading around $1.36 with a market cap of $14.31M and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $3.09 and spell out a more modest performance – a 55.99% return. Some analysts are even forecasting -$0.14 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Dynatronics Corporation (DYNT) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

DYNT’s operating margin was negative on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at -0.80%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $5.23 million. This represented a 65.59% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $15.2 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS declined -$0.05 on the year-over-year period, shrinking to -$0.08 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Mar 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $42.0 million from $42.44 million over the previous quarter. Total current assets were at $19.65 million. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $2.92 million, significantly higher than the $1.13 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $2.73 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 25 times at Dynatronics Corporation over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 25 times and accounting for 528,717 shares. Insider sales totaled 0 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 0 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 25.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 2.91M shares after the latest sales, with 26.10% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 26.00% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 6.30% with a share float percentage of 7.04M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Dynatronics Corporation having a total of 11 institutions that hold shares in the company.