Stocks That Should Surprise the Market: Fossil Group Inc. (FOSL), Conduent Incorporated (CNDT)

Fossil Group Inc. (NASDAQ: FOSL) shares are -48.60% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -16.49% or -$0.8 lower in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down and -45.12% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -10.10% and -39.19% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On November 07, 2019, KeyBanc Capital Markets recommended the FOSL stock is a Sector Weight, while earlier, Telsey Advisory Group had Reiterated the stock as a Market Perform on February 27, 2020. The analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 3.50 to suggest that the FOSL stock is a “Hold”.

The stock currently trades at $4.05 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $4.00. The forecasts give the Fossil Group Inc. stock a consensus price target representing an downside potential -1.25.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -107.60% in the current quarter to -$0.97, down from the -$0.42 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of -$0.26, down -7.90% from -$0.65 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$0.09 and -$0.07. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of -$0.4 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 33 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 18 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 672,826 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 120,604. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 82,570 and 18,201 in purchases and sales respectively.

Chiasson William B, a Director at the company, bought 22,200 shares worth $101454.0 at $4.57 per share on Feb 28. The Executive Vice President had earlier bought another 60,370 FOSL shares valued at $264964.0 on Mar 03. The shares were bought at $4.39 per share. Tifford Gail B (Director) bought 680 shares at $7.38 per share on Nov 26 for a total of $5018.0 while McKelvey Gregory A, (Executive Vice President) bought 58,450 shares on Nov 19 for $423897.0 with each share fetching $7.25.

Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT), on the other hand, is trading around $2.40 with a market cap of $551.52M and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $5.00 and spell out a more modest performance – a 52.0% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $0.52 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Conduent Incorporated (CNDT) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

CNDT’s operating margin was negative on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at -45.40%.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 26 times at Conduent Incorporated over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 16 times and accounting for 506,463 shares. Insider sales totaled 136,324 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 10 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 6.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 9.78M shares after the latest sales, with 5.70% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.40% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 89.30% with a share float percentage of 202.14M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Conduent Incorporated having a total of 327 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Icahn, Carl, C. with over 38.15 million shares worth more than $236.53 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Icahn, Carl, C. held 18.05% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the investment firm holding over 15.77 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $97.8 million and represent 7.46% of shares outstanding.