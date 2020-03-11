Stocks That Should Surprise the Market: Public Storage (PSA), iStar Inc. (STAR)

Public Storage (NYSE: PSA) shares are 7.95% up in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 2.83% or $6.33 higher in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is up 7.50% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 5.59% and 2.07% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On November 19, 2019, BofA/Merrill recommended the PSA stock is a Neutral, while earlier, Wells Fargo had Downgrade the stock as a Underperform on December 10, 2019. 15 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 3.00 to suggest that the PSA stock is a “Hold”. 3 of the 15 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 1 has rated it as “Underweight”. 2 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $229.89 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $217.73. The forecasts give the Public Storage stock a price target range of $255.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $192.00. The consensus price target represents an downside potential -5.58 while the two limits represent an upside potential of 9.85% or -19.73%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -7.00% in the current quarter to $1.78, up from the $1.73 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $7.69, up 3.40% from $7.29 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $1.86 and $1.89. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $7.83 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 23 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 43 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 444,437 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 1,183,345. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 5,747 and 15,644 in purchases and sales respectively.

HUGHES B WAYNE ET AL, a Chairman Emeritus at the company, sold 200,000 shares worth $52.68 million at $263.41 per share on Sep 03. The Chairman Emeritus had earlier sold another 50,000 PSA shares valued at $13.09 million on Sep 04. The shares were sold at $261.86 per share. Vitan Nathaniel A. (Sr. VP, Ch. Legal Off., Sec.) sold 719 shares at $264.35 per share on Aug 30 for a total of $190069.0 while HUGHES B WAYNE ET AL, (Chairman Emeritus) sold 38,000 shares on Aug 14 for $9.8 million with each share fetching $257.89.

iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR), on the other hand, is trading around $15.68 with a market cap of $1.33B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $18.50 and spell out a more modest performance – a 15.24% return. Some analysts are even forecasting -$0.01 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the iStar Inc. (STAR) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

STAR’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 23.50%.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 8 times at iStar Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 4 times and accounting for 231,745 shares. Insider sales totaled 271,872 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 4 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 0.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 3.33M shares after the latest sales, with 13.30% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 6.60% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 90.40% with a share float percentage of 79.16M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with iStar Inc. having a total of 237 institutions that hold shares in the company.