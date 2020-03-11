Stocks That Should Surprise the Market: Rexnord Corporation (RXN), Guidewire Software Inc. (GWRE)

Rexnord Corporation (NYSE: RXN) shares are -14.53% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 8.86% or $2.27 higher in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down and -12.02% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -4.59% and -17.42% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On December 17, 2019, BofA/Merrill recommended the RXN stock is a Buy, while earlier, Robert W. Baird had Upgrade the stock as a Outperform on January 29, 2020. 11 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.00 to suggest that the RXN stock is a “Moderate Sell”. 0 of the 11 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 6 recommend buying, with 1 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $27.88 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $38.10. The forecasts give the Rexnord Corporation stock a price target range of $43.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $34.00. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 26.82 while the two limits represent an upside potential of 35.16% or 18.0%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 14.30% in the current quarter to $0.51, up from the $0.51 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $1.99, up 0.70% from $1.85 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.43 and $0.53. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $2.1 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 58 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 49 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 1,886,965 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 1,570,547. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 636,018 and 724,656 in purchases and sales respectively.

Troutman Michael, a Chief Information Officer at the company, sold 20,000 shares worth $710140.0 at $35.51 per share on Feb 13. The Vice Pres.-General Counsel had earlier sold another 2,661 RXN shares valued at $93933.0 on Feb 21. The shares were sold at $35.30 per share. Powers George J (Chief Human Resources Officer) sold 88,344 shares at $34.50 per share on Feb 11 for a total of $3.05 million while ADAMS TODD A., (President & CEO) sold 37,500 shares on Feb 06 for $1.28 million with each share fetching $34.23.

Guidewire Software Inc. (NYSE:GWRE), on the other hand, is trading around $83.72 with a market cap of $7.09B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $114.80 and spell out a more modest performance – a 27.07% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $0.88 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Guidewire Software Inc. (GWRE) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 59 times at Guidewire Software Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 22 times and accounting for 209,162 shares. Insider sales totaled 217,737 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 37 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -15.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 99.46k shares after the latest sales, with -14.60% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.10% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 82.49M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Guidewire Software Inc. having a total of 507 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Wellington Management Company, LLP with over 8.62 million shares worth more than $945.87 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Wellington Management Company, LLP held 10.40% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the investment firm holding over 7.64 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $839.19 million and represent 9.22% of shares outstanding.