Stocks That Should Surprise the Market: RingCentral Inc. (RNG), Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc. (WH)

RingCentral Inc. (NYSE: RNG) shares are 26.80% up in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 2.10% or $4.39 higher in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +26.11% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -15.20% down YTD and 28.71% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -5.33% and 3.08% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On January 28, 2020, Wells Fargo recommended the RNG stock is a Overweight, while earlier, Dougherty & Company had Reiterated the stock as a Buy on February 07, 2020. 21 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 1.60 to suggest that the RNG stock is a “Strong Sell”. 0 of the 21 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 18 recommend buying, with 2 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $213.87 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $245.06. The forecasts give the RingCentral Inc. stock a consensus price target representing an upside potential 12.73.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 4.80% in the current quarter to $0.18, up from the $0.17 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $0.94, up 25.30% from $0.82 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.19 and $0.23. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $1.23 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 82 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 307 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 580,629 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 519,161. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 297,753 and 225,022 in purchases and sales respectively.

Shah Praful, a Chief Strategy Officer at the company, sold 6,225 shares worth $1.42 million at $227.58 per share on Mar 05. The SVP, CAO & General Counsel had earlier sold another 2,500 RNG shares valued at $568844.0 on Mar 05. The shares were sold at $227.54 per share. Marlow John H (SVP, CAO & General Counsel) sold 2,500 shares at $229.96 per share on Mar 04 for a total of $574911.0 while Shah Praful, (Chief Strategy Officer) sold 6,528 shares on Mar 04 for $1.5 million with each share fetching $230.02.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:WH), on the other hand, is trading around $45.52 with a market cap of $4.29B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $67.56 and spell out a more modest performance – a 32.62% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $3.45 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc. (WH) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

WH’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 14.90%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $348.0 million. This represented a 29.27% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $492.0 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $0.66 on the year-over-year period, growing to $0.43 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Mar 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $4.53 billion from $4.63 billion over the previous quarter. Total current assets were at $499.0 million. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $100.0 million, significantly lower than the $231.0 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $50.0 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 64 times at Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 49 times and accounting for 254,556 shares. Insider sales totaled 137,314 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 15 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 34.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 1.87M shares after the latest sales, with 18.90% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 1.90% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 98.60% with a share float percentage of 91.98M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc. having a total of 537 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 9.1 million shares worth more than $571.47 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 9.71% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the investment firm holding over 8.81 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $553.26 million and represent 9.40% of shares outstanding.