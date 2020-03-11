Stocks That Should Surprise the Market: SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc. (SAIL), MongoDB Inc. (MDB)

SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc. (NYSE: SAIL) shares are -11.69% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 2.61% or $0.53 higher in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +14.13% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -22.96% down YTD and -14.24% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -12.25% and -18.40% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On November 08, 2019, Piper Jaffray recommended the SAIL stock is a Overweight, while earlier, DA Davidson had Initiated the stock as a Neutral on January 14, 2020. The analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.10 to suggest that the SAIL stock is a “Moderate Sell”.

The stock currently trades at $20.84 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $27.93. The forecasts give the SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc. stock a consensus price target representing an upside potential 25.38.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 87.50% in the current quarter to -$0.03, down from the $0 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $0.02, up 12.00% from $0.2 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$0.06 and -$0.02. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $0.1 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 19 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 79 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 491,907 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 857,753. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 244,008 and 284,365 in purchases and sales respectively.

McClain Mark D., a CEO and President at the company, sold 36,000 shares worth $889560.0 at $24.71 per share on Feb 18. The Director had earlier sold another 15,000 SAIL shares valued at $296960.0 on Mar 09. The shares were sold at $19.80 per share. McClain Mark D. (CEO and President) sold 20,000 shares at $24.71 per share on Feb 18 for a total of $494200.0 while BOCK WILLIAM G, (Director) sold 4,000 shares on Feb 18 for $99724.0 with each share fetching $24.93.

MongoDB Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB), on the other hand, is trading around $133.85 with a market cap of $8.05B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $165.38 and spell out a more modest performance – a 19.07% return. Some analysts are even forecasting -$1.02 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the MongoDB Inc. (MDB) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

MDB’s operating margin was negative on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at -29.40%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $116.16 million. This represented a -6.13% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $109.44 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS declined -$0.75 on the year-over-year period, shrinking to -$0.43 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Jan 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $734.99 million from $741.6 million over the previous quarter. Short term investments amounted to $274.56 million while total current assets were at $525.62 million. The cash flow from operating activities totaled -$20.92 million, significantly higher than the -$32.51 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $-23.27 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 184 times at MongoDB Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 42 times and accounting for 546,215 shares. Insider sales totaled 416,043 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 142 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -100.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 450.54k shares after the latest sales, with 21.20% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 1.20% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 47.29M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with MongoDB Inc. having a total of 432 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are FMR, LLC with over 7.09 million shares worth more than $933.32 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, FMR, LLC held 14.85% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Capital World Investors, with the investment firm holding over 6.95 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $914.69 million and represent 14.56% of shares outstanding.