Stocks That Should Surprise the Market: Switch Inc. (SWCH), Liberty Latin America Ltd. (LILAK)

Switch Inc. (NYSE: SWCH) shares are -7.15% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 1.47% or $0.2 higher in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down and -9.59% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -4.91% and -14.69% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On November 15, 2018, Raymond James recommended the SWCH stock is a Strong Buy, while earlier, Berenberg had Initiated the stock as a Buy on January 08, 2019. 12 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.00 to suggest that the SWCH stock is a “Moderate Sell”. 0 of the 12 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 8 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $13.76 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $18.60. The forecasts give the Switch Inc. stock a price target range of $22.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $15.00. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 26.02 while the two limits represent an upside potential of 37.45% or 8.27%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease 0.00% in the current quarter to $0.05, up from the $0.01 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $0.22, up 11.80% from $0.11 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.05 and $0.09. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $0.28 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 36 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 79 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 78,143,974 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 93,870,418. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 532,160 and 523,135 in purchases and sales respectively.

BORDEN LP, a 10% Owner at the company, sold 50,000 shares worth $679440.0 at $13.59 per share on Mar 09. The 10% Owner had earlier sold another 50,000 SWCH shares valued at $679440.0 on Mar 09. The shares were sold at $13.59 per share. Roy Rob (Chief Executive Officer) sold 94,009 shares at $14.19 per share on Mar 06 for a total of $1.33 million while Young Melissa, (Chief Information Officer) sold 13,222 shares on Mar 05 for $195818.0 with each share fetching $14.81.

Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK), on the other hand, is trading around $12.99 with a market cap of $1.70B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $22.60 and spell out a more modest performance – a 42.52% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $0.09 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Liberty Latin America Ltd. (LILAK) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 82 times at Liberty Latin America Ltd. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 50 times and accounting for 682,951 shares. Insider sales totaled 49,566 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 32 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 18.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 1.84M shares after the latest sales, with 41.20% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 1.01% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 84.55% with a share float percentage of 131.14M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Liberty Latin America Ltd. having a total of 338 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Genesis Investment Management, LLP with over 12.04 million shares worth more than $234.26 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Genesis Investment Management, LLP held 9.18% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Searchlight Capital Partners, L.P., with the investment firm holding over 11.0 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $213.97 million and represent 8.38% of shares outstanding.