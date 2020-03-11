Stocks That Should Surprise the Market: Texas Roadhouse Inc. (TXRH), Webster Financial Corporation (WBS)

Texas Roadhouse Inc. (NASDAQ: TXRH) shares are -11.95% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 3.23% or $1.55 higher in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down and -13.23% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -13.21% and -22.00% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On February 21, 2020, Telsey Advisory Group recommended the TXRH stock is a Market Perform, while earlier, Evercore ISI had Upgrade the stock as a Outperform on March 02, 2020. 22 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.90 to suggest that the TXRH stock is a “Moderate Sell”. 4 of the 22 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 5 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $49.59 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $68.65. The forecasts give the Texas Roadhouse Inc. stock a consensus price target representing an upside potential 27.76.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 17.30% in the current quarter to $0.84, up from the $0.7 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $2.75, up 8.20% from $2.46 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.68 and $0.82. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $2.99 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 16 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 17 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 185,339 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 102,421. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 155,939 and 63,713 in purchases and sales respectively.

MOORE GREGORY N, a Director at the company, sold 23,000 shares worth $1.28 million at $55.53 per share on Jul 31. The Chief Marketing Officer had earlier sold another 2,500 TXRH shares valued at $162500.0 on Feb 19. The shares were sold at $65.00 per share. Jacobsen S. Chris (Chief Marketing Officer) sold 2,500 shares at $60.00 per share on Jul 30 for a total of $150000.0 while ZARLEY JAMES R, (Director) bought 18,900 shares on May 01 for $992439.0 with each share fetching $52.51.

Webster Financial Corporation (NYSE:WBS), on the other hand, is trading around $33.37 with a market cap of $3.17B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $49.95 and spell out a more modest performance – a 33.19% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $3.68 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Webster Financial Corporation (WBS) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

WBS’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 79.40%.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 61 times at Webster Financial Corporation over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 22 times and accounting for 120,028 shares. Insider sales totaled 43,586 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 39 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -17.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 944.2k shares after the latest sales, with -0.70% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.90% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 92.70% with a share float percentage of 90.66M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Webster Financial Corporation having a total of 399 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with over 10.3 million shares worth more than $482.83 million. As of Sep 29, 2019, Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc held 11.19% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the investment firm holding over 9.16 million shares as of Sep 29, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $429.31 million and represent 9.95% of shares outstanding.