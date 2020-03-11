Stocks That Should Surprise the Market: Vornado Realty Trust (VNO), QTS Realty Trust Inc. (QTS)

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE: VNO) shares are -24.20% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 7.19% or $3.38 higher in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +8.60% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -26.60% down YTD and -20.84% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -7.57% and -24.01% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On February 03, 2020, CFRA recommended the VNO stock is a Sell, while earlier, BofA/Merrill had Downgrade the stock as a Neutral on February 20, 2020. The analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.80 to suggest that the VNO stock is a “Moderate Sell”.

The stock currently trades at $50.41 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $69.54. The forecasts give the Vornado Realty Trust stock a price target range of $75.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $64.00. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 27.51 while the two limits represent an upside potential of 32.79% or 21.23%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 16.10% in the current quarter to $0.15, down from the $0.95 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $0.87, down -7.50% from $16.21 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.16 and $0.16. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $0.63 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 2 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 5 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 6,005 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 9,646. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 4,255 and 4,255 in purchases and sales respectively.

Weiss Glen J., a EVP- Off Leasing Co- Head R.E. at the company, sold 3,978 shares worth $256859.0 at $64.57 per share on Jul 31. The EVP – Dev. Co-Head of R.E. had earlier sold another 4,255 VNO shares valued at $283434.0 on Jan 14. The shares were sold at $66.61 per share. Weiss Glen J. (EVP- Off Leasing Co- Head R.E.) sold 600 shares at $65.84 per share on Jul 09 for a total of $39504.0.

QTS Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:QTS), on the other hand, is trading around $58.22 with a market cap of $3.45B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $65.00 and spell out a more modest performance – a 10.43% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $0.17 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the QTS Realty Trust Inc. (QTS) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

QTS’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 12.40%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $8000.0. This represented a 99.99% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $123.71 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS declined -$0.08 on the year-over-year period, growing to $0.13 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Mar 2020), the cash flow from operating activities totaled $199.49 million, significantly higher than the $191.27 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $-161.67 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 60 times at QTS Realty Trust Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 1 times and accounting for 1,532 shares. Insider sales totaled 164,144 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 59 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -58.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 695.82k shares after the latest sales, with -17.10% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 1.10% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 57.42M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with QTS Realty Trust Inc. having a total of 371 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 8.41 million shares worth more than $456.38 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 14.47% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the investment firm holding over 6.28 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $340.81 million and represent 10.81% of shares outstanding.