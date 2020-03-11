Stocks To Watch With Trade Uncertainty This High – Compugen Ltd. (CGEN), GasLog Ltd. (GLOG)

Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ: CGEN) shares are 95.30% up in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 16.28% or $1.63 higher in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is up 116.36% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 23.57% and 31.97% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On March 29, 2018, Oppenheimer recommended the CGEN stock is a Outperform, while earlier, Cantor Fitzgerald had Initiated the stock as a Overweight on January 16, 2020. 3 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 1.30 to suggest that the CGEN stock is a “Strong Sell”. 0 of the 3 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 3 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $11.64 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $14.00. The forecasts give the Compugen Ltd. stock a price target range of $15.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $13.00. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 16.86 while the two limits represent an upside potential of 22.4% or 10.46%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 9.10% in the current quarter to -$0.11, up from the -$0.14 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of -$0.45, away from -$0.43 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$0.12 and -$0.1. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of -$0.5 for the next year.

GasLog Ltd. (NYSE:GLOG), on the other hand, is trading around $3.96 with a market cap of $348.96M and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $12.18 and spell out a more modest performance – a 67.49% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $0.36 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the GasLog Ltd. (GLOG) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

GLOG’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 18.10%.

Major holders

Insiders own 12.59% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 42.30% with a share float percentage of 70.68M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with GasLog Ltd. having a total of 176 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Dimensional Fund Advisors LP with over 3.62 million shares worth more than $35.46 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP held 4.48% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Invesco Ltd., with the investment firm holding over 3.38 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $33.04 million and represent 4.17% of shares outstanding.