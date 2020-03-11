Stocks To Watch With Trade Uncertainty This High – Eastman Chemical Company (EMN), Seattle Genetics Inc. (SGEN)

Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE: EMN) shares are -34.72% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 3.34% or $1.67 higher in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down and -33.24% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -15.11% and -28.52% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On October 16, 2019, Wells Fargo recommended the EMN stock is a Outperform, while earlier, Standpoint Research had Upgrade the stock as a Buy on February 27, 2020. 18 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.10 to suggest that the EMN stock is a “Moderate Sell”. 0 of the 18 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 12 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $51.74 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $84.13. The forecasts give the Eastman Chemical Company stock a price target range of $94.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $54.00. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 38.5 while the two limits represent an upside potential of 44.96% or 4.19%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 6.80% in the current quarter to $1.68, down from the $1.77 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $7.35, down -0.90% from $7.13 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $1.9 and $2.12. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $8.08 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 19 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 13 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 230,987 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 73,424. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 221,964 and 73,424 in purchases and sales respectively.

The VP, CLO and Corp. Sec’y had earlier sold another 1,000 EMN shares valued at $73540.0 on Feb 04. The shares were sold at $73.54 per share.

Seattle Genetics Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN), on the other hand, is trading around $107.44 with a market cap of $19.14B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $125.75 and spell out a more modest performance – a 14.56% return. Some analysts are even forecasting -$2.78 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Seattle Genetics Inc. (SGEN) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

SGEN’s operating margin was negative on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at -24.10%.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 71 times at Seattle Genetics Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 35 times and accounting for 248,425 shares. Insider sales totaled 246,369 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 36 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -1.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 1.31M shares after the latest sales, with 10.30% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.90% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 96.50% with a share float percentage of 170.95M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Seattle Genetics Inc. having a total of 571 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Baker Brothers Advisors, LLC with over 50.06 million shares worth more than $5.72 billion. As of Dec 30, 2019, Baker Brothers Advisors, LLC held 29.06% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Capital International Investors, with the investment firm holding over 18.26 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $2.09 billion and represent 10.60% of shares outstanding.