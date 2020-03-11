Stocks To Watch With Trade Uncertainty This High – NCR Corporation (NCR), Unisys Corporation (UIS)

NCR Corporation (NYSE: NCR) shares are -37.43% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 13.52% or $2.62 higher in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down and -32.56% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -11.72% and -33.73% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On September 18, 2019, Wells Fargo recommended the NCR stock is a Outperform, while earlier, Standpoint Research had Initiated the stock as a Accumulate on December 23, 2019. 9 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.20 to suggest that the NCR stock is a “Moderate Sell”. 0 of the 9 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 5 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $22.00 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $39.57. The forecasts give the NCR Corporation stock a price target range of $45.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $30.00. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 44.4 while the two limits represent an upside potential of 51.11% or 26.67%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 1.20% in the current quarter to $0.37, down from the $0.48 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $2.79, down -0.30% from $2.81 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.62 and $0.75. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $3.09 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 57 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 60 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 10,148,134 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 9,745,466. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 738,089 and 350,252 in purchases and sales respectively.

Campbell Daniel William, a Executive VP, Global Sales at the company, sold 2,866 shares worth $86095.0 at $30.04 per share on Feb 24. The SVP, Hardware Product Ops had earlier sold another 3,745 NCR shares valued at $112425.0 on Feb 24. The shares were sold at $30.02 per share. Langenbahn Paul (Exec VP, Pres. NCR Commerce) sold 27,595 shares at $33.69 per share on Feb 10 for a total of $929676.0 while Campbell Daniel William, (Executive VP, Global Sales) sold 21,527 shares on Feb 10 for $724599.0 with each share fetching $33.66.

Unisys Corporation (NYSE:UIS), on the other hand, is trading around $11.48 with a market cap of $753.66M and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $22.67 and spell out a more modest performance – a 49.36% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $1.84 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Unisys Corporation (UIS) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

UIS’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 7.40%.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 114 times at Unisys Corporation over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 62 times and accounting for 540,575 shares. Insider sales totaled 158,817 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 52 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 10.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 1.46M shares after the latest sales, with 46.10% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 2.70% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 99.30% with a share float percentage of 60.94M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Unisys Corporation having a total of 255 institutions that hold shares in the company.