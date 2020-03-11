Stocks To Watch With Trade Uncertainty This High – NuVasive Inc. (NUVA), Flowers Foods Inc. (FLO)

NuVasive Inc. (NASDAQ: NUVA) shares are -30.40% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 1.70% or $0.9 higher in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down and -27.99% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -12.68% and -29.12% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On January 08, 2020, SunTrust recommended the NUVA stock is a Buy, while earlier, Citigroup had Initiated the stock as a Neutral on March 05, 2020. 18 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.50 to suggest that the NUVA stock is a “Moderate Sell”. 1 of the 18 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 1 has rated it as “Underweight”. 7 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $53.83 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $81.79. The forecasts give the NuVasive Inc. stock a price target range of $93.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $56.00. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 34.19 while the two limits represent an upside potential of 42.12% or 3.88%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 14.10% in the current quarter to $0.53, up from the $0.53 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $2.55, up 4.90% from $2.47 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.56 and $0.66. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $2.9 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 13 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 16 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 168,863 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 126,736. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 57,622 and 33,725 in purchases and sales respectively.

Link Matthew, a President at the company, sold 3,500 shares worth $270830.0 at $77.38 per share on Dec 24. The President had earlier sold another 3,000 NUVA shares valued at $239400.0 on Jan 16. The shares were sold at $79.80 per share. LUCIER GREGORY T (Director) sold 29,469 shares at $72.99 per share on Nov 18 for a total of $2.15 million while McClintock Paul, (President, U.S. Commercial) sold 3,314 shares on Nov 11 for $238741.0 with each share fetching $72.04.

Flowers Foods Inc. (NYSE:FLO), on the other hand, is trading around $22.42 with a market cap of $4.71B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $22.00 and spell out a less modest performance – a -1.91% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $1.04 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Flowers Foods Inc. (FLO) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

FLO’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 5.50%.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 14 times at Flowers Foods Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 6 times and accounting for 518,844 shares. Insider sales totaled 517,115 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 8 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -2.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 25.68M shares after the latest sales, with 2.10% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 2.10% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 69.10% with a share float percentage of 185.89M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Flowers Foods Inc. having a total of 442 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 18.9 million shares worth more than $410.82 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 8.93% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the investment firm holding over 18.31 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $398.0 million and represent 8.65% of shares outstanding.