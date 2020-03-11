Stocks To Watch With Trade Uncertainty This High – Renewable Energy Group Inc. (REGI), Avaya Holdings Corp. (AVYA)

Renewable Energy Group Inc. (NASDAQ: REGI) shares are -11.50% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 2.10% or $0.49 higher in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is up 25.59% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -8.48% and -11.17% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On December 03, 2019, H.C. Wainwright recommended the REGI stock is a Buy, while earlier, BWS Financial had Reiterated the stock as a Buy on December 23, 2019. 5 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 1.80 to suggest that the REGI stock is a “Strong Sell”. 0 of the 5 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 4 recommend buying, with 1 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $23.85 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $40.20. The forecasts give the Renewable Energy Group Inc. stock a price target range of $58.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $33.00. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 40.67 while the two limits represent an upside potential of 58.88% or 27.73%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to reach in the current quarter to $0.02, down from the $0.33 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of -$3.06, up 10.80% from $6.48 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$0.44 and $1.06. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $3.58 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 17 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 11 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 95,724 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 64,899. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 0 and 0 in purchases and sales respectively.

Scharf Michael M, a Director at the company, sold 10,000 shares worth $158100.0 at $15.81 per share on May 22. The President and CEO had earlier bought another 4,000 REGI shares valued at $56640.0 on Jun 17. The shares were bought at $14.16 per share. Haer Gary (VP, Sales and Marketing) sold 19,675 shares at $16.28 per share on May 17 for a total of $320309.0 while Haer Gary, (VP, Sales and Marketing) sold 11,679 shares on May 14 for $197025.0 with each share fetching $16.87.

Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA), on the other hand, is trading around $9.69 with a market cap of $952.53M and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $17.63 and spell out a more modest performance – a 45.04% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $3.35 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Avaya Holdings Corp. (AVYA) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

AVYA’s operating margin was negative on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at -17.70%.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 25 times at Avaya Holdings Corp. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 16 times and accounting for 942,019 shares. Insider sales totaled 171,954 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 9 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 7.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 1.2M shares after the latest sales, with 224.40% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 1.70% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 94.13M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Avaya Holdings Corp. having a total of 275 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 10.87 million shares worth more than $146.74 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 9.82% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is JP Morgan Chase & Company, with the investment firm holding over 9.4 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $126.91 million and represent 8.49% of shares outstanding.