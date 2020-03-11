Markets

Stocks To Watch With Trade Uncertainty This High – Teekay Corporation (TK), Frontier Communications Corporation (FTR)

By Andrew Francis

Teekay Corporation (NYSE: TK) shares are -39.47% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 45.05% or $1.0 higher in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +57.84% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -40.35% down YTD and -31.63% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -5.01% and -1.83% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On June 09, 2017, Morgan Stanley recommended the TK stock is a Underweight, while earlier, BofA/Merrill had Initiated the stock as a Buy on October 22, 2018. 1 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 3.00 to suggest that the TK stock is a “Hold”. 0 of the 1 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 0 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $3.22 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $5.00. The forecasts give the Teekay Corporation stock a price target range of $3.50 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $3.50. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 35.6 while the two limits represent an upside potential of 8.0% or 8.0%.

Frontier Communications Corporation (NASDAQ:FTR), on the other hand, is trading around $0.36 with a market cap of $40.29M and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Some analysts are even forecasting -$55.67 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Frontier Communications Corporation (FTR) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

FTR’s operating margin was negative on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at -60.20%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at -$10.0 million. This represented a 100.5% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $2.0 billion. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS declined -$3.31 on the year-over-year period, shrinking to -$4.11 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Dec 2019), the total assets figure advanced to $17.56 billion from $17.57 billion over the previous quarter. Total current assets were at $3.01 billion. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $1.1 billion, significantly lower than the $1.21 billion reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $205.0 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 12 times at Frontier Communications Corporation over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 0 times and accounting for 0 shares. Insider sales totaled 61,709 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 12 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -12.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 1.35M shares after the latest sales, with 0.00% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.60% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 60.70% with a share float percentage of 104.02M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Frontier Communications Corporation having a total of 342 institutions that hold shares in the company.

