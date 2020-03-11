News

Stocks To Watch With Trade Uncertainty This High – The Unilever Group (UL), SAP SE (SAP)

By Richard Addington

The Unilever Group (NYSE: UL) shares are -3.76% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 1.98% or $1.07 higher in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down and -8.01% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -1.64% and -9.27% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On June 28, 2019, HSBC Securities recommended the UL stock is a Hold, while earlier, Goldman had Upgrade the stock as a Buy on September 03, 2019. 13 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.15 to suggest that the UL stock is a “Moderaste Buy”. 1 of the 13 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 5 recommend buying, with 2 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $55.02 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $62.00. The forecasts give the The Unilever Group stock a price target range of $71.08 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $55.16. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 11.26 while the two limits represent an upside potential of 22.59% or 0.25%.

SAP SE (NYSE:SAP), on the other hand, is trading around $117.99 with a market cap of $146.44B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $139.00 and spell out a more modest performance – a 15.12% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $5.44 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the SAP SE (SAP) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

SAP’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 16.20%.

Major holders

Insiders own 25.50% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 5.10% with a share float percentage of 1.09B. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with SAP SE having a total of 614 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Harding Loevner LLC with over 7.94 million shares worth more than $1.06 billion. As of Dec 30, 2019, Harding Loevner LLC held 15.64% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Fisher Asset Management, LLC, with the investment firm holding over 7.65 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.03 billion and represent 15.07% of shares outstanding.

