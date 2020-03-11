Summarizing The Case For Adesto Technologies Corporation (IOTS), Mellanox Technologies Ltd. (MLNX)

Adesto Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: IOTS) shares are 37.76% up in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 6.75% or $0.74 higher in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is up 54.08% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -4.49% and 56.13% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On September 19, 2019, Craig Hallum recommended the IOTS stock is a Buy, while earlier, Cowen had Reiterated the stock as a Outperform on November 06, 2019. 6 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 3.00 to suggest that the IOTS stock is a “Hold”. 0 of the 6 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 0 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $11.71 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $12.45. The forecasts give the Adesto Technologies Corporation stock a price target range of $12.55 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $11.00. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 5.94 while the two limits represent an upside potential of 6.69% or -6.45%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 200.00% in the current quarter to -$0.01, up from the -$0.04 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of -$0.06, up 44.40% from -$0.15 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$0.06 and $0.05. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $0.23 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 44 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 62 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 729,455 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 139,904. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 336,512 and 18,029 in purchases and sales respectively.

Lovit Andrew M, a VP Worldwide Sales, Embed Sys at the company, sold 1,633 shares worth $11873.0 at $7.27 per share on Nov 27. The VP, Worldwide Sales had earlier sold another 5,057 IOTS shares valued at $37928.0 on Nov 27. The shares were sold at $7.50 per share. SPADE THOMAS D (VP, Worldwide Sales) sold 4,753 shares at $7.38 per share on Nov 25 for a total of $35061.0 while Derhacobian Narbeh, (President and CEO) bought 7,500 shares on Nov 21 for $51351.0 with each share fetching $6.85.

Mellanox Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX), on the other hand, is trading around $115.14 with a market cap of $6.57B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $131.67 and spell out a more modest performance – a 12.55% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $7.57 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Mellanox Technologies Ltd. (MLNX) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

MLNX’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 15.50%.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 9 times at Mellanox Technologies Ltd. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 5 times and accounting for 32,382 shares. Insider sales totaled 6,097 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 4 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 1.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 2.82M shares after the latest sales, with 0.70% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.90% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 73.40% with a share float percentage of 53.24M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Mellanox Technologies Ltd. having a total of 325 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are FMR, LLC with over 2.57 million shares worth more than $301.26 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, FMR, LLC held 4.59% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd, with the investment firm holding over 2.23 million shares as of Sep 29, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $244.8 million and represent 3.98% of shares outstanding.