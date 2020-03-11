Summarizing The Case For Canadian National Railway Company (CNI), Crown Holdings Inc. (CCK)

Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE: CNI) shares are -11.54% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 5.68% or $4.3 higher in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +5.96% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -17.11% down YTD and -10.80% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -6.07% and -15.09% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On January 29, 2020, Deutsche Bank recommended the CNI stock is a Hold, while earlier, The Benchmark Company had Initiated the stock as a Hold on January 29, 2020. 22 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.70 to suggest that the CNI stock is a “Moderate Sell”. 0 of the 22 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 5 recommend buying, with 2 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $80.01 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $129.35. The forecasts give the Canadian National Railway Company stock a consensus price target representing an upside potential 38.14.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 4.20% in the current quarter to $1.13, up from the $0.89 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $6.15, up 4.70% from $5.8 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $1.55 and $1.83. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $6.9 for the next year.

Crown Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCK), on the other hand, is trading around $66.56 with a market cap of $9.21B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $85.27 and spell out a more modest performance – a 21.94% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $5.52 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Crown Holdings Inc. (CCK) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

CCK’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 9.80%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $201.0 million. This represented a 92.8% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $2.79 billion. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $0.63 on the year-over-year period, growing to $0.39 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Mar 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $15.51 billion from $15.34 billion over the previous quarter. Total current assets were at $4.0 billion. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $1.16 billion, significantly higher than the $571.0 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $731.0 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 64 times at Crown Holdings Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 36 times and accounting for 226,684 shares. Insider sales totaled 111,683 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 28 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 8.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 2.5M shares after the latest sales, with 9.00% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 1.90% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 93.10% with a share float percentage of 133.21M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Crown Holdings Inc. having a total of 642 institutions that hold shares in the company.