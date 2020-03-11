Summarizing The Case For Cardlytics Inc. (CDLX), Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (SID)

Cardlytics Inc. (NASDAQ: CDLX) shares are -27.74% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 7.25% or $3.07 higher in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down and -25.97% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -47.31% and -51.49% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On January 15, 2020, Raymond James recommended the CDLX stock is a Mkt Perform, while earlier, Craig Hallum had Downgrade the stock as a Hold on March 04, 2020. 8 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.20 to suggest that the CDLX stock is a “Moderate Sell”. 0 of the 8 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 4 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $45.42 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $75.50. The forecasts give the Cardlytics Inc. stock a price target range of $80.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $65.00. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 39.84 while the two limits represent an upside potential of 43.22% or 30.12%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 350.00% in the current quarter to -$0.19, up from the -$0.23 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of -$0.02, up 26.00% from -$0.08 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$0.13 and -$0.01. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $0.44 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 47 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 369 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 965,687 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 5,553,918. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 174,324 and 317,985 in purchases and sales respectively.

Grimes Scott D., a Chief Executive Officer at the company, sold 10,000 shares worth $869629.0 at $86.96 per share on Feb 25. The Chief Administrative Officer had earlier sold another 4,310 CDLX shares valued at $339628.0 on Mar 02. The shares were sold at $78.80 per share. Grimes Scott D. (Chief Executive Officer) sold 1,000 shares at $90.00 per share on Feb 24 for a total of $90000.0 while Laube Lynne Marie, (Chief Operating Officer) sold 5,740 shares on Feb 20 for $567603.0 with each share fetching $98.89.

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (NYSE:SID), on the other hand, is trading around $1.93 with a market cap of $2.97B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $15.36 and spell out a more modest performance – a 87.43% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $1.38 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (SID) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

SID’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 13.90%.

Major holders

Insiders own 54.50% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 3.30% with a share float percentage of 649.81M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Companhia Siderurgica Nacional having a total of 126 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 8.0 million shares worth more than $27.59 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 0.58% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Dimensional Fund Advisors LP, with the investment firm holding over 6.51 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $22.47 million and represent 0.47% of shares outstanding.