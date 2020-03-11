Summarizing The Case For Evolent Health Inc. (EVH), Grupo Televisa S.A.B. (TV)

Evolent Health Inc. (NYSE: EVH) shares are -14.25% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 4.30% or $0.32 higher in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +8.99% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -35.37% down YTD and 0.39% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -13.68% and -27.14% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On June 04, 2018, Piper Jaffray recommended the EVH stock is a Overweight, while earlier, Leerink Partners had Resumed the stock as a Outperform on October 05, 2018. The analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 1.80 to suggest that the EVH stock is a “Strong Sell”.

The stock currently trades at $7.76 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $15.44. The forecasts give the Evolent Health Inc. stock a consensus price target representing an upside potential 49.74.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -75.00% in the current quarter to -$0.13, up from the -$0.31 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of -$0.33, up 13.90% from -$0.72 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$0.2 and $0. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of -$0.01 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 16 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 0 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 331,260 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 0. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 150,219 and 0 in purchases and sales respectively.

WILLIAMS FRANK J, a Chief Executive Officer at the company, bought 35,000 shares worth $227850.0 at $6.51 per share on Dec 03. The President had earlier bought another 14,749 EVH shares valued at $99261.0 on Dec 04. The shares were bought at $6.73 per share. SAMET KENNETH A (Director) bought 7,200 shares at $7.04 per share on Aug 15 for a total of $50688.0 while D’Amato Michael, (Director) bought 15,000 shares on Aug 09 for $105450.0 with each share fetching $7.03.

Grupo Televisa S.A.B. (NYSE:TV), on the other hand, is trading around $7.82 with a market cap of $4.80B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $12.95 and spell out a more modest performance – a 39.61% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $0.35 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Grupo Televisa S.A.B. (TV) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

TV’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 15.40%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $322.31 million. This represented a 75.73% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $1.33 billion. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $0.06 on the year-over-year period, growing to $0.09 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Mar 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $15.89 billion from $16.29 billion over the previous quarter. Total current assets were at $4.2 billion. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $1.05 billion, significantly lower than the $1.22 billion reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $346.31 million.

Major holders

Insiders own 27.70% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 48.10% with a share float percentage of 398.13M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Grupo Televisa S.A.B. having a total of 190 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Dodge & Cox Inc with over 66.85 million shares worth more than $784.18 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Dodge & Cox Inc held 11.56% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Harris Associates L.P., with the investment firm holding over 65.06 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $763.2 million and represent 11.25% of shares outstanding.