Summarizing The Case For Green Plains Inc. (GPRE), Baytex Energy Corp. (BTE)

Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ: GPRE) shares are -60.60% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 5.37% or $0.31 higher in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +12.38% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -61.45% down YTD and -58.78% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -49.42% and -51.01% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On June 28, 2018, Stephens recommended the GPRE stock is a Equal-Weight, while earlier, Stephens had Initiated the stock as a Equal-Weight on October 08, 2019. 6 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.00 to suggest that the GPRE stock is a “Moderate Sell”. 0 of the 6 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 5 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $6.08 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $19.80. The forecasts give the Green Plains Inc. stock a price target range of $25.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $16.00. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 69.29 while the two limits represent an upside potential of 75.68% or 62.0%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -117.30% in the current quarter to -$0.89, up from the -$1.06 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of -$1.55, up 17.80% from -$4.4 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$0.87 and -$0.24. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of -$0.8 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 10 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 51 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 84,570 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 1,019,327. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 0 and 256,287 in purchases and sales respectively.

MAPES MICHELLE, a Chief Legal and Admin Officer at the company, sold 2,000 shares worth $32680.0 at $16.34 per share on Dec 19. The 10% Owner had earlier sold another 81,718 GPRE shares valued at $1.02 million on Feb 26. The shares were sold at $12.44 per share. Becker Todd A (President and CEO) sold 50,000 shares at $16.12 per share on Dec 18 for a total of $805900.0 while Becker Todd A, (President and CEO) sold 75,000 shares on Dec 17 for $1.21 million with each share fetching $16.12.

Baytex Energy Corp. (NYSE:BTE), on the other hand, is trading around $0.46 with a market cap of $282.75M and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $3.94 and spell out a more modest performance – a 88.32% return. Some analysts are even forecasting -$0.1 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Baytex Energy Corp. (BTE) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

BTE’s operating margin was negative on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at -2.10%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $24.07 million. This represented a 90.91% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $264.84 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $0.02 on the year-over-year period, growing to $0.06 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Dec 2017), the total assets figure advanced to $4.72 billion from $4.65 billion over the previous quarter. Total current assets were at $164.14 million. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $454.5 million, significantly higher than the $242.05 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $150.12 million.

Major holders

Insiders own 1.20% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 49.70% with a share float percentage of 545.04M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Baytex Energy Corp. having a total of 157 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 14.99 million shares worth more than $21.74 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 2.68% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Luminus Management, LLC, with the investment firm holding over 14.25 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $20.66 million and represent 2.54% of shares outstanding.