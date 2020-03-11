Summarizing The Case For Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. (MTNB), Diversified Healthcare Trust (DHC)

Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. (NYSE: MTNB) shares are -60.11% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -3.66% or -$0.03 lower in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down and -52.84% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -16.16% and -33.42% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On January 24, 2020, SunTrust recommended the MTNB stock is a Buy, while earlier, Piper Sandler had Initiated the stock as a Overweight on January 27, 2020. 6 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 1.80 to suggest that the MTNB stock is a “Strong Sell”. 0 of the 6 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 6 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $0.91 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $3.54. The forecasts give the Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. stock a price target range of $5.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $3.00. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 74.29 while the two limits represent an upside potential of 81.8% or 69.67%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -33.30% in the current quarter to -$0.02, up from the -$0.04 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of -$0.13, up 922.20% from -$0.13 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$0.04 and -$0.02. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of -$0.16 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 33 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 0 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 1,010,976 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 0. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 25,827 and 0 in purchases and sales respectively.

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC), on the other hand, is trading around $5.16 with a market cap of $1.33B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $8.33 and spell out a more modest performance – a 38.06% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $0.12 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Diversified Healthcare Trust (DHC) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

DHC’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 9.30%.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 6 times at Diversified Healthcare Trust over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 3 times and accounting for 45,000 shares. Insider sales totaled 8,227 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 3 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 0.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 3.06M shares after the latest sales, with 1.50% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.10% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 71.10% with a share float percentage of 234.83M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Diversified Healthcare Trust having a total of 327 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 36.33 million shares worth more than $306.6 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 15.27% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the investment firm holding over 34.39 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $290.23 million and represent 14.45% of shares outstanding.