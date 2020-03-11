Summarizing The Case For Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. (REGN), TIM Participacoes S.A. (TSU)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: REGN) shares are 26.51% up in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 0.12% or $0.58 higher in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is up 27.60% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 2.92% and 24.39% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On February 26, 2020, Canaccord Genuity recommended the REGN stock is a Buy, while earlier, Barclays had Initiated the stock as a Overweight on February 27, 2020. 25 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.20 to suggest that the REGN stock is a “Moderate Sell”. 0 of the 25 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 11 recommend buying, with 2 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $475.02 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $462.30. The forecasts give the Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock a price target range of $600.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $370.00. The consensus price target represents an downside potential -2.75 while the two limits represent an upside potential of 20.83% or -28.38%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 8.40% in the current quarter to $6.52, up from the $4.45 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $28.18, up 12.00% from $24.67 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $5.81 and $9.01. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $29.99 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 54 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 168 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 1,977,604 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 1,995,628. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 833,352 and 652,553 in purchases and sales respectively.

STAHL NEIL, a EVP Research and Development at the company, sold 10,349 shares worth $4.68 million at $452.26 per share on Feb 27. The Director had earlier sold another 2,000 REGN shares valued at $951684.0 on Mar 09. The shares were sold at $475.84 per share. SING GEORGE L (Director) sold 2,400 shares at $452.83 per share on Feb 26 for a total of $1.09 million while SING GEORGE L, (Director) sold 2,500 shares on Feb 26 for $1.15 million with each share fetching $460.00.

TIM Participacoes S.A. (NYSE:TSU), on the other hand, is trading around $16.54 with a market cap of $8.26B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $20.08 and spell out a more modest performance – a 17.63% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $0.88 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the TIM Participacoes S.A. (TSU) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

TSU’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 26.00%.

Major holders

Insiders own 68.00% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 12.10% with a share float percentage of 161.70M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with TIM Participacoes S.A. having a total of 164 institutions that hold shares in the company.