Summarizing The Case For Spotify Technology S.A. (SPOT), Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (CDAY)

Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE: SPOT) shares are -5.12% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 1.52% or $2.12 higher in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down and -4.18% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 3.46% and -8.19% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On January 13, 2020, Evercore ISI recommended the SPOT stock is a Underperform, while earlier, Barclays had Reiterated the stock as a Overweight on February 06, 2020. 26 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.40 to suggest that the SPOT stock is a “Moderate Sell”. 2 of the 26 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 1 has rated it as “Underweight”. 15 recommend buying, with 1 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $141.90 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $151.24. The forecasts give the Spotify Technology S.A. stock a price target range of $186.33 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $98.73. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 6.18 while the two limits represent an upside potential of 23.84% or -43.73%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -418.20% in the current quarter to -$0.51, up from the -$0.89 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of -$1.31, up 23.70% from -$1.03 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$0.77 and -$0.1. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of -$0.4 for the next year.

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY), on the other hand, is trading around $62.83 with a market cap of $9.38B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $76.43 and spell out a more modest performance – a 17.79% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $0.49 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (CDAY) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

CDAY’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 4.20%.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 22 times at Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 9 times and accounting for 115,692 shares. Insider sales totaled 31,607,808 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 13 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -4.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 24.44M shares after the latest sales, with -45.20% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.50% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 89.40% with a share float percentage of 94.53M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. having a total of 282 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with over 21.16 million shares worth more than $1.44 billion. As of Dec 30, 2019, Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc held 14.62% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Lee Thomas H Partners Lp, with the investment firm holding over 18.68 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.27 billion and represent 12.91% of shares outstanding.