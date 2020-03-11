Summarizing The Case For Vivint Solar Inc. (VSLR), SVB Financial Group (SIVB)

Vivint Solar Inc. (NYSE: VSLR) shares are 32.09% up in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 1.91% or $0.18 higher in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is up 30.65% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -17.96% and 4.69% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On May 07, 2019, Citigroup recommended the VSLR stock is a Buy, while earlier, KeyBanc Capital Markets had Initiated the stock as a Overweight on August 20, 2019. The analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 1.70 to suggest that the VSLR stock is a “Strong Sell”.

The stock currently trades at $9.59 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $14.00. The forecasts give the Vivint Solar Inc. stock a consensus price target representing an upside potential 31.5.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -58.80% in the current quarter to -$0.2, up from the -$0.22 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of -$0.24, up 24.60% from -$0.84 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$0.19 and $0.09. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of -$0.56 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 33 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 90 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 1,596,244 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 8,100,136. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 1,405,767 and 6,607,361 in purchases and sales respectively.

Russell Dana C, a CFO and EVP at the company, sold 5,498 shares worth $60038.0 at $10.92 per share on Mar 06. The Chief Operating Officer had earlier sold another 1,226 VSLR shares valued at $13523.0 on Mar 06. The shares were sold at $11.03 per share. Dickson Paul S. (Chief Revenue Officer) sold 5,646 shares at $10.92 per share on Mar 06 for a total of $61641.0 while Plagemann Thomas G., (CCO; EVP, Capital Markets) sold 3,107 shares on Mar 06 for $34156.0 with each share fetching $10.99.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB), on the other hand, is trading around $161.97 with a market cap of $8.87B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $273.94 and spell out a more modest performance – a 40.87% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $19.3 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the SVB Financial Group (SIVB) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

SIVB’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 86.20%.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 76 times at SVB Financial Group over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 31 times and accounting for 62,547 shares. Insider sales totaled 45,415 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 45 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -14.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 227.28k shares after the latest sales, with 33.60% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.20% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 95.10% with a share float percentage of 51.40M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with SVB Financial Group having a total of 823 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 5.62 million shares worth more than $1.41 billion. As of Dec 30, 2019, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 10.90% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the investment firm holding over 3.67 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $921.87 million and represent 7.12% of shares outstanding.