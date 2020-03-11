Synthetic Biologics Inc. (SYN) And American Outdoor Brands Corporation (AOBC) Among Headliners

Synthetic Biologics Inc. (NYSE: SYN) shares are -23.18% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 2.14% or $0.01 higher in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down and -5.02% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -10.77% and -32.00% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On May 06, 2016, FBR Capital recommended the SYN stock is a Outperform, while earlier, FBR & Co. had Reiterated the stock as a Outperform on January 06, 2017. 2 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.00 to suggest that the SYN stock is a “Moderate Sell”. 0 of the 2 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 2 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $0.39 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $2.25. The forecasts give the Synthetic Biologics Inc. stock a price target range of $2.25 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $2.25. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 82.67 while the two limits represent an upside potential of 82.67% or 82.67%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 17.40% in the current quarter to -$0.27, down from the -$0.22 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of -$0.95, away from -$0.93 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$0.31 and -$0.31. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of -$0.75 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 1 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 2 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 50,000 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 40,174. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 0 and 0 in purchases and sales respectively.

The CEO and CFO had earlier bought another 50,000 SYN shares valued at $20785.0 on Aug 23. The shares were bought at $0.42 per share.

American Outdoor Brands Corporation (NASDAQ:AOBC), on the other hand, is trading around $5.95 with a market cap of $473.26M and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $13.33 and spell out a more modest performance – a 55.36% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $0.59 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the American Outdoor Brands Corporation (AOBC) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 11 times at American Outdoor Brands Corporation over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 9 times and accounting for 125,640 shares. Insider sales totaled 11,963 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 2 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 7.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 1.4M shares after the latest sales, with 242.00% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 1.10% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 72.70% with a share float percentage of 53.66M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with American Outdoor Brands Corporation having a total of 194 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 4.85 million shares worth more than $45.01 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Blackrock Inc. held 8.81% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Dimensional Fund Advisors LP, with the investment firm holding over 4.59 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $42.55 million and represent 8.33% of shares outstanding.