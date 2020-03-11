Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (TSM) up 41.07% since start of the year

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE: TSM) is -6.18% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $37.18 and a high of $60.64 in the current 52-week trading range. The TSM stock was last observed hovering at around $51.83 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 2.68% off its average median price target of $63.70 for the next 12 months. It is also 26.34% off the consensus price target high of $74.00 offered by 27 analysts, but current levels are 2.66% higher than the price target low of $56.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $54.51, the stock is -2.61% and -4.51% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 11.67 million and changing 5.17% at the moment leaves the stock 11.73% off its SMA200. TSM registered 41.07% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 24.31%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $57.01 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $48.87.

The stock witnessed a -3.01% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -0.78%, and is -0.67% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.40% over the week and 2.75% over the month.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (TSM) has around 48752 employees, a market worth around $277.16B and $35.73B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 24.52 and Fwd P/E is 15.78. Profit margin for the company is 32.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 46.61% and -10.11% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (18.10%).

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (TSM) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (TSM) is a “Overweight”. 27 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 6 think it is a “Overweight”. 16 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/16/2020 and earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.69 with sales reaching $10.18B over the same period. The EPS is expected to shrink by -1.70% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 23.10% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 43.50% in year-over-year returns.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (TSM) Top Institutional Holders

1,278 institutions hold shares in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (TSM), holding a 20.07% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 5.08B, and float is at 4.78B with Short Float at 0.31%. Institutions hold 20.07% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is JP Morgan Chase & Company with over 70.82 million shares valued at $4.11 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 1.37% of the TSM Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Capital World Investors with 62.95 million shares valued at $3.66 billion to account for 1.21% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Massachusetts Financial Services Co. which holds 52.94 million shares representing 1.02% and valued at over $3.08 billion, while Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation holds 0.78% of the shares totaling 40.34 million with a market value of $2.34 billion.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (TSM): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) that is trading 62.02% up over the past 12 months. Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN) is 5.33% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 7.98% from the last report on Jan 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 13.49 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.54.