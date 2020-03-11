Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (TAK) Vs. Honda Motor Co. Ltd. (HMC): Which Is Riskier?

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE: TAK) shares are -9.28% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 2.23% or $0.39 higher in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down and -11.65% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 2.23% and -11.47% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On August 15, 2019, Daiwa Securities recommended the TAK stock is a Neutral, while earlier, Cowen had Initiated the stock as a Market Perform on November 01, 2019. 13 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.00 to suggest that the TAK stock is a “Moderate Sell”. 0 of the 13 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 9 recommend buying, with 2 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $17.90 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $2424.58. The forecasts give the Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited stock a price target range of $30.97 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $19.11. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 99.26 while the two limits represent an upside potential of 42.2% or 6.33%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -96.00% in the current quarter to $35.2. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of -$68.48, up 16,810.80% from $1.07 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $104 and $104. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $228.36 for the next year.

Honda Motor Co. Ltd. (NYSE:HMC), on the other hand, is trading around $24.27 with a market cap of $45.81B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $30.86 and spell out a more modest performance – a 21.35% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $0 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Honda Motor Co. Ltd. (HMC) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.30% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 2.10% with a share float percentage of 1.76B. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Honda Motor Co. Ltd. having a total of 259 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are American Century Companies, Inc. with over 5.96 million shares worth more than $168.76 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, American Century Companies, Inc. held 10.05% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Macquarie Group Limited, with the investment firm holding over 3.36 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $95.23 million and represent 5.67% of shares outstanding.