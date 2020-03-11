News

The decline in Kinder Morgan Inc. (KMI) stock price is a huge buying opportunity

By Richard Addington

Kinder Morgan Inc. (NYSE: KMI) is -24.23% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $16.00 and a high of $22.58 in the current 52-week trading range. The KMI stock was last observed hovering at around $16.10 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.06% off its average median price target for the next 12 months.

Currently trading at $16.04, the stock is -22.62% and -23.78% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 33.8 million and changing -0.37% at the moment leaves the stock -21.97% off its SMA200. KMI registered -19.40% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -21.41%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $20.94 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $20.54.

The stock witnessed a -24.05% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -18.78%, and is -19.19% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.85% over the week and 3.60% over the month.

Kinder Morgan Inc. (KMI) has around 11086 employees, a market worth around $37.03B and $13.21B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 16.67 and Fwd P/E is 15.91. Profit margin for the company is 16.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 0.25% and -28.96% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.80%).

Kinder Morgan Inc. (KMI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Kinder Morgan Inc. (KMI) is a “Overweight”. 26 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.60, where 14 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 9 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Kinder Morgan Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/30/2020 and earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.27 with sales reaching $3.47B over the same period. The EPS is expected to grow by 44.70% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 3.20% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -5.20% in year-over-year returns.

Kinder Morgan Inc. (KMI) Top Institutional Holders

1,530 institutions hold shares in Kinder Morgan Inc. (KMI), with 310.93M shares held by insiders accounting for 13.73% while institutional investors hold 74.19% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 2.31B, and float is at 1.95B with Short Float at 1.66%. Institutions hold 64.00% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 164.24 million shares valued at $3.48 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 7.25% of the KMI Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 135.04 million shares valued at $2.86 billion to account for 5.96% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are State Street Corporation which holds 104.65 million shares representing 4.62% and valued at over $2.22 billion, while ClearBridge Investments, LLC holds 1.75% of the shares totaling 39.62 million with a market value of $838.68 million.

Kinder Morgan Inc. (KMI) Insider Activity

A total of 25 insider transactions have happened at Kinder Morgan Inc. (KMI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 9 and purchases happening 16 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by KINDER RICHARD D, the company’s Executive Chairman. SEC filings show that KINDER RICHARD D bought 300,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 05 at a price of $19.51 per share for a total of $5.85 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 244.04 million shares.

Kinder Morgan Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 28 that KEAN STEVEN J (Chief Executive Officer) bought a total of 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 28 and was made at $18.61 per share for $93045.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 6.53 million shares of the KMI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 28, KINDER RICHARD D (Executive Chairman) acquired 300,000 shares at an average price of $18.88 for $5.66 million. The insider now directly holds 243,739,120 shares of Kinder Morgan Inc. (KMI).

Kinder Morgan Inc. (KMI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) that is trading -45.59% down over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -6.92% from the last report on Jan 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 34.6 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.53.

