The decline in United Airlines Holdings Inc. (UAL) stock price is a huge buying opportunity

United Airlines Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: UAL) is -40.33% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $45.92 and a high of $96.03 in the current 52-week trading range. The UAL stock was last observed hovering at around $46.78 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 5.78% off its average median price target for the next 12 months.

Currently trading at $52.56, the stock is -24.31% and -32.85% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 15.22 million and changing 12.36% at the moment leaves the stock -38.65% off its SMA200. UAL registered -36.20% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -39.81%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $77.54 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $85.53.

The stock witnessed a -33.87% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -40.66%, and is -9.83% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 12.39% over the week and 6.67% over the month.

United Airlines Holdings Inc. (UAL) has around 96000 employees, a market worth around $13.26B and $43.26B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 4.52 and Fwd P/E is 3.75. Profit margin for the company is 7.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 14.47% and -45.27% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (12.90%).

United Airlines Holdings Inc. (UAL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for United Airlines Holdings Inc. (UAL) is at an average rating of 2.10.

United Airlines Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 3/30/2020 and earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.91 with sales reaching $9.85B over the same period. The EPS is expected to grow by 51.30% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 3.50% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 2.70% in year-over-year returns.

United Airlines Holdings Inc. (UAL) Top Institutional Holders

886 institutions hold shares in United Airlines Holdings Inc. (UAL), with 1.05M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.42% while institutional investors hold 101.53% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 252.20M, and float is at 246.90M with Short Float at 4.81%. Institutions hold 101.10% of the Float.

United Airlines Holdings Inc. (UAL) Insider Activity

A total of 53 insider transactions have happened at United Airlines Holdings Inc. (UAL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 14 and purchases happening 39 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Corvi Carolyn, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Corvi Carolyn sold 1,013 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 27 at a price of $93.06 per share for a total of $94270.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14751.0 shares.

United Airlines Holdings Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Oct 28 that Corvi Carolyn (Director) sold a total of 1,016 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Oct 28 and was made at $91.83 per share for $93299.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 13796.0 shares of the UAL stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 27, Corvi Carolyn (Director) disposed off 1,024 shares at an average price of $88.85 for $90982.0. The insider now directly holds 12,843 shares of United Airlines Holdings Inc. (UAL).

United Airlines Holdings Inc. (UAL): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Delta Air Lines Inc. (DAL) that is trading -11.05% down over the past 12 months. Southwest Airlines Co. (LUV) is -11.72% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -1.35% from the last report on Jan 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 12.04 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.34.