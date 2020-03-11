The Premier Stocks For Your Portfolio: Dycom Industries Inc. (DY), Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated (DBD)

Dycom Industries Inc. (NYSE: DY) shares are -56.50% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 11.35% or $2.09 higher in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down and -59.74% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -17.16% and -51.47% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On February 28, 2019, B. Riley FBR recommended the DY stock is a Buy, while earlier, DA Davidson had Upgrade the stock as a Buy on March 05, 2020. 9 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 1.80 to suggest that the DY stock is a “Strong Sell”. 0 of the 9 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 8 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $20.51 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $52.63. The forecasts give the Dycom Industries Inc. stock a consensus price target representing an upside potential 61.03.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -666.70% in the current quarter to -$0.01, down from the $0.53 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $1.79, up 0.70% from $2.27 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.69 and $0.8. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $2.51 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 39 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 14 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 64,709 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 13,406. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 2,485 and 1,007 in purchases and sales respectively.

Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated (NYSE:DBD), on the other hand, is trading around $5.99 with a market cap of $505.74M and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $14.67 and spell out a more modest performance – a 59.17% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $1 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated (DBD) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

DBD’s operating margin was negative on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at -0.60%.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 56 times at Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 37 times and accounting for 692,870 shares. Insider sales totaled 203,547 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 19 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 18.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 2.2M shares after the latest sales, with 45.80% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 2.30% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 95.70% with a share float percentage of 75.35M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated having a total of 269 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 11.6 million shares worth more than $122.52 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Blackrock Inc. held 14.97% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the investment firm holding over 8.8 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $92.93 million and represent 11.35% of shares outstanding.