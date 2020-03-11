The Premier Stocks For Your Portfolio: Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. (HPP), Extra Space Storage Inc. (EXR)

Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. (NYSE: HPP) shares are -19.84% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 4.25% or $1.23 higher in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +5.86% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -22.24% down YTD and -16.91% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -7.20% and -18.76% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On January 15, 2020, Mizuho recommended the HPP stock is a Buy, while earlier, Mizuho had Resumed the stock as a Buy on February 04, 2020. The analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 1.80 to suggest that the HPP stock is a “Strong Sell”.

The stock currently trades at $30.18 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $40.93. The forecasts give the Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. stock a consensus price target representing an upside potential 26.26.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -25.00% in the current quarter to $0.1, up from the -$0.24 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $0.43, up 13.50% from $0.28 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.09 and $0.11. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $0.54 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 36 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 59 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 285,816 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 334,992. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 185,015 and 120,085 in purchases and sales respectively.

Shimoda Sanford Dale, a EVP, Finance at the company, sold 5,000 shares worth $177600.0 at $35.52 per share on Nov 05. The Director had earlier bought another 15,625 HPP shares valued at $498750.0 on Mar 06. The shares were bought at $31.92 per share. GLASER JONATHAN M (Director) bought 1,000 shares at $33.05 per share on Aug 26 for a total of $33050.0 while GLASER JONATHAN M, (Director) bought 1,000 shares on Aug 16 for $33270.0 with each share fetching $33.27.

Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR), on the other hand, is trading around $107.58 with a market cap of $14.01B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $111.30 and spell out a more modest performance – a 3.34% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $3.23 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Extra Space Storage Inc. (EXR) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

EXR’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 48.50%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $1.56 million. This represented a 99.53% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $335.8 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $0.87 on the year-over-year period, growing to $0.82 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Mar 2020), the cash flow from operating activities totaled $707.69 million, significantly higher than the $677.79 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $296.71 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 60 times at Extra Space Storage Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 16 times and accounting for 157,646 shares. Insider sales totaled 352,532 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 44 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -28.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 3.45M shares after the latest sales, with -3.50% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 1.00% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 126.08M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Extra Space Storage Inc. having a total of 747 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 21.02 million shares worth more than $2.22 billion. As of Dec 30, 2019, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 16.22% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the investment firm holding over 14.94 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.58 billion and represent 11.53% of shares outstanding.