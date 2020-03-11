The Premier Stocks For Your Portfolio: Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. (IRWD), Bank of Montreal (BMO)

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: IRWD) shares are -13.97% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 1.06% or $0.12 higher in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down and -8.25% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -6.45% and -6.26% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On March 27, 2019, Morgan Stanley recommended the IRWD stock is a Equal-Weight, while earlier, Credit Suisse had Resumed the stock as a Neutral on July 10, 2019. The analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.70 to suggest that the IRWD stock is a “Moderate Sell”.

The stock currently trades at $11.45 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $14.00. The forecasts give the Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock a consensus price target representing an upside potential 18.21.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 25.00% in the current quarter to $0.03, up from the -$0.26 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $0.49, down -12.00% from $0.55 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.07 and $0.14. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $0.61 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 40 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 41 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 1,509,741 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 555,024. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 781,951 and 195,115 in purchases and sales respectively.

Mallon Mark, a Chief Executive Officer at the company, sold 7,983 shares worth $92842.0 at $11.63 per share on Feb 21. The Chief Executive Officer had earlier sold another 1 IRWD shares valued at $11.0 on Feb 24. The shares were sold at $11.25 per share. MCCOURT Thomas A (President) sold 4,177 shares at $11.63 per share on Feb 21 for a total of $48579.0 while MacDonald Kelly, (Chief Accounting Officer) sold 3,900 shares on Feb 21 for $45357.0 with each share fetching $11.63.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO), on the other hand, is trading around $55.24 with a market cap of $36.91B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $85.95 and spell out a more modest performance – a 35.73% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $6.79 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Bank of Montreal (BMO) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.10% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 54.10% with a share float percentage of 639.25M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Bank of Montreal having a total of 760 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Royal Bank of Canada with over 55.48 million shares worth more than $4.3 billion. As of Dec 30, 2019, Royal Bank of Canada held 8.67% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Bank of Montreal/Can/, with the investment firm holding over 21.04 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.63 billion and represent 3.29% of shares outstanding.