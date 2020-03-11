Industry

The Premier Stocks For Your Portfolio: Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund (JMF), CEL-SCI Corporation (CVM)

By Richard Addington

Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund (NYSE: JMF) shares are -61.21% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -19.52% or -$0.73 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +39.35% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -64.55% down YTD and -58.65% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -48.81% and -58.60% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

The stock currently trades at $3.01 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $18.00. The forecasts give the Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund stock a consensus price target representing an upside potential 83.28.

CEL-SCI Corporation (NYSE:CVM), on the other hand, is trading around $11.11 with a market cap of $389.78M and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $18.00 and spell out a more modest performance – a 38.28% return. Some analysts are even forecasting -$0.56 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the CEL-SCI Corporation (CVM) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

CVM’s operating expenses over the recent quarter were at -$6.8 million. This represented a 18988.89% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $36000.0. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS declined -$0.16 on the year-over-year period, growing to $0.02 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Mar 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $29.51 million from $27.62 million over the previous quarter. Total current assets were at $10.75 million. The cash flow from operating activities totaled -$4.1 million, significantly higher than the -$4.16 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $-4.2 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 17 times at CEL-SCI Corporation over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 16 times and accounting for 23,552 shares. Insider sales totaled 8,000 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 1 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 15.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 1.66M shares after the latest sales, with 0.90% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 4.60% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 21.50% with a share float percentage of 34.72M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with CEL-SCI Corporation having a total of 105 institutions that hold shares in the company.

