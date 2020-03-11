The Premier Stocks For Your Portfolio: Perrigo Company plc (PRGO), SVMK Inc. (SVMK)

Perrigo Company plc (NYSE: PRGO) shares are -4.22% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 1.21% or $0.59 higher in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down and -5.37% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -7.22% and -17.41% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On March 20, 2019, SunTrust recommended the PRGO stock is a Hold, while earlier, Argus had Upgrade the stock as a Buy on October 11, 2019. The analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.70 to suggest that the PRGO stock is a “Moderate Sell”.

The stock currently trades at $49.48 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $57.56. The forecasts give the Perrigo Company plc stock a consensus price target representing an upside potential 14.04.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -0.90% in the current quarter to $0.94, down from the $1.07 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $4.05, up 6.10% from $4.03 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.78 and $1.03. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $4.35 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 18 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 20 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 94,027 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 37,754. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 10,467 and 5,537 in purchases and sales respectively.

Quinn Grainne, a EVP, Chief Medical Officer at the company, sold 2,050 shares worth $100614.0 at $49.08 per share on Nov 11. The Executive VP, General Counsel had earlier sold another 2,300 PRGO shares valued at $126293.0 on Dec 20. The shares were sold at $54.91 per share. Janish Ronald Craig (EVP, Global Op. & Supply Chain) sold 2,424 shares at $49.90 per share on Nov 08 for a total of $120967.0 while Winowiecki Ronald, (CFO) sold 826 shares on Aug 22 for $39674.0 with each share fetching $48.03.

SVMK Inc. (NASDAQ:SVMK), on the other hand, is trading around $15.83 with a market cap of $2.23B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $23.86 and spell out a more modest performance – a 33.65% return. Some analysts are even forecasting -$0.06 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the SVMK Inc. (SVMK) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

SVMK’s operating margin was negative on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at -21.70%.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 89 times at SVMK Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 37 times and accounting for 1,135,912 shares. Insider sales totaled 959,967 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 52 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -15.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 20.89M shares after the latest sales, with 0.80% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 2.10% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 76.60% with a share float percentage of 112.94M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with SVMK Inc. having a total of 197 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Wellington Management Company, LLP with over 14.29 million shares worth more than $255.43 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Wellington Management Company, LLP held 10.47% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Capital International Investors, with the investment firm holding over 10.88 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $194.36 million and represent 7.97% of shares outstanding.