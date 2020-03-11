The Premier Stocks For Your Portfolio: TCF Financial Corporation (TCF), Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (FSM)

TCF Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: TCF) shares are -36.03% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 12.35% or $3.29 higher in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down and -31.31% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -17.68% and -30.32% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On March 02, 2020, Janney recommended the TCF stock is a Buy, while earlier, UBS had Upgrade the stock as a Buy on March 10, 2020. The analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.10 to suggest that the TCF stock is a “Moderate Sell”.

The stock currently trades at $29.94 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $48.50. The forecasts give the TCF Financial Corporation stock a price target range of $54.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $37.00. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 38.27 while the two limits represent an upside potential of 44.56% or 19.08%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 6.10% in the current quarter to $0.88, up from the $0.46 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $4, up 26.10% from $2.55 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.83 and $1. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $4.59 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 86 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 25 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 1,380,311 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 68,596. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 111,332 and 59,407 in purchases and sales respectively.

Jones Michael Scott, a EVP, Regional Banking at the company, sold 20,000 shares worth $876004.0 at $43.80 per share on Feb 04. The Director had earlier bought another 1,000 TCF shares valued at $36455.0 on Mar 02. The shares were bought at $36.46 per share. WEISS ARTHUR A (Director) bought 4,800 shares at $41.91 per share on Nov 14 for a total of $201191.0 while Bell Peter, (Director) sold 3,470 shares on Nov 07 for $149914.0 with each share fetching $43.20.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM), on the other hand, is trading around $2.99 with a market cap of $479.27M and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $9.00 and spell out a more modest performance – a 66.78% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $0.34 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (FSM) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Major holders

Company’s shares held by institutions stand at 158.83M. The top two institutional holders are Van Eck Associates Corporation with over 8.85 million shares worth more than $36.13 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Van Eck Associates Corporation held 5.52% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC, with the investment firm holding over 7.62 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $31.07 million and represent 4.75% of shares outstanding.