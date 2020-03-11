The Premier Stocks For Your Portfolio: TELUS Corporation (TU), Incyte Corporation (INCY)

TELUS Corporation (NYSE: TU) shares are -8.49% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 2.19% or $0.76 higher in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down and -8.26% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -4.86% and -13.58% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On September 30, 2019, BofA/Merrill recommended the TU stock is a Buy, while earlier, National Bank Financial had Downgrade the stock as a Sector Perform on February 14, 2020. 15 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 1.85 to suggest that the TU stock is a “Overweight”. 0 of the 15 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 8 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $35.44. The forecasts give the TELUS Corporation stock a price target range of $45.91 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $39.89. The consensus price target representing the two limits represent an upside potential of 22.81% or 11.16%.

Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY), on the other hand, is trading around $74.31 with a market cap of $16.65B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $91.67 and spell out a more modest performance – a 18.94% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $3.2 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Incyte Corporation (INCY) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

INCY’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 18.60%.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 101 times at Incyte Corporation over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 62 times and accounting for 382,513 shares. Insider sales totaled 271,613 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 39 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 23.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 1.43M shares after the latest sales, with 15.50% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.40% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 93.10% with a share float percentage of 215.35M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Incyte Corporation having a total of 848 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Baker Brothers Advisors, LLC with over 31.98 million shares worth more than $2.79 billion. As of Dec 30, 2019, Baker Brothers Advisors, LLC held 14.75% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the investment firm holding over 20.03 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.75 billion and represent 9.24% of shares outstanding.