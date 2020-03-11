The Premier Stocks For Your Portfolio: The GEO Group Inc. (GEO), Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AUPH)

The GEO Group Inc. (NYSE: GEO) shares are -8.49% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -4.34% or -$0.69 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +6.00% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -17.48% down YTD and 12.68% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -5.12% and -8.98% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On July 14, 2017, JP Morgan recommended the GEO stock is a Overweight, while earlier, JP Morgan had Downgrade the stock as a Neutral on February 15, 2019. The analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 3.00 to suggest that the GEO stock is a “Hold”.

The stock currently trades at $15.20 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $23.00. The forecasts give the The GEO Group Inc. stock a consensus price target representing an upside potential 33.91.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 13.30% in the current quarter to $0, down from the $0.31 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $0, up 6.30% from that reported in last year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 24 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 13 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 1,047,150 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 93,327. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 946,363 and 4,646 in purchases and sales respectively.

ZOLEY GEORGE C, a Chairman & CEO at the company, bought 265,063 shares worth $4.5 million at $16.96 per share on Feb 24. The Chairman & CEO had earlier bought another 250,000 GEO shares valued at $4.04 million on Feb 26. The shares were bought at $16.17 per share. FOREMAN ANNE N (Director) sold 8,000 shares at $17.24 per share on Sep 03 for a total of $137934.0 while EVANS BRIAN, (SVP, Chief Financial Officer) sold 3,468 shares on Aug 22 for $60530.0 with each share fetching $17.45.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH), on the other hand, is trading around $15.39 with a market cap of $1.68B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $11.92 and spell out a less modest performance – a -29.11% return. Some analysts are even forecasting -$1.02 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AUPH) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

AUPH’s operating expenses over the recent quarter were at -$20.9 million. This represented a 72168.97% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $29000.0. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS declined -$0.81 on the year-over-year period, shrinking to -$0.18 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Dec 2017), the total assets figure advanced to $326.68 million from $150.84 million over the previous quarter. Total current assets were at $315.14 million. The cash flow from operating activities totaled -$63.46 million, significantly lower than the -$51.61 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $-63.54 million.

Major holders

Company’s shares held by institutions stand at 72.51M. The top two institutional holders are FMR, LLC with over 8.03 million shares worth more than $162.69 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, FMR, LLC held 7.16% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Consonance Capital Management LP, with the investment firm holding over 6.63 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $134.24 million and represent 5.91% of shares outstanding.