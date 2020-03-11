The Premier Stocks For Your Portfolio: World Fuel Services Corporation (INT), Dynavax Technologies Corporation (DVAX)

World Fuel Services Corporation (NYSE: INT) shares are -45.79% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 3.79% or $0.86 higher in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down and -46.00% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -15.35% and -40.18% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On September 26, 2017, BofA/Merrill recommended the INT stock is a Underperform, while earlier, Seaport Global Securities had Upgrade the stock as a Buy on March 07, 2019. 2 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.50 to suggest that the INT stock is a “Moderate Sell”. 0 of the 2 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 1 has rated it as “Underweight”. 1 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $23.54 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $39.00. The forecasts give the World Fuel Services Corporation stock a price target range of $43.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $35.00. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 39.64 while the two limits represent an upside potential of 45.26% or 32.74%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 38.10% in the current quarter to $0.6, down from the $0.66 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $2.85, up 5.90% from $2.79 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.69 and $0.74. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $3.12 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 16 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 27 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 428,558 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 413,640. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 1,590 and 772 in purchases and sales respectively.

Manley John L, a Director at the company, sold 5,000 shares worth $215450.0 at $43.09 per share on Nov 11. The Director had earlier sold another 10,000 INT shares valued at $431400.0 on Nov 14. The shares were sold at $43.14 per share. KASBAR MICHAEL J (Chairman, CEO and President) sold 24,511 shares at $40.00 per share on Oct 18 for a total of $980440.0 while KASBAR MICHAEL J, (Chairman, CEO and President) sold 489 shares on Oct 17 for $19560.0 with each share fetching $40.00.

Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:DVAX), on the other hand, is trading around $3.75 with a market cap of $312.98M and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $14.00 and spell out a more modest performance – a 73.21% return. Some analysts are even forecasting -$2.03 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Dynavax Technologies Corporation (DVAX) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 14 times at Dynavax Technologies Corporation over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 13 times and accounting for 180,958 shares. Insider sales totaled 23,085 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 1 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 12.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 1.16M shares after the latest sales, with 18.50% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.80% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 78.40% with a share float percentage of 82.71M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Dynavax Technologies Corporation having a total of 166 institutions that hold shares in the company.