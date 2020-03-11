These 2 Stocks Seize Spotlight: GFL Environmental Inc. (GFL), Atmos Energy Corporation (ATO)

GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE: GFL) shares are -0.89% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 2.78% or $0.45 higher in the latest trading session. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -0.89%.

Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO), on the other hand, is trading around $105.43 with a market cap of $12.88B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $122.38 and spell out a more modest performance – a 13.85% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $4.68 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Atmos Energy Corporation (ATO) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

ATO’s operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $27.23 million. This represented a 96.89% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $875.56 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $1.47 on the year-over-year period, growing to $1.38 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Mar 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $14.39 billion from $13.37 billion over the previous quarter. Total current assets were at $812.13 million. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $172.44 million, significantly higher than the $164.68 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $-356.74 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 32 times at Atmos Energy Corporation over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 18 times and accounting for 57,990 shares. Insider sales totaled 26,268 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 14 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 4.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 1.35M shares after the latest sales, with 4.20% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 1.10% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 86.00% with a share float percentage of 120.42M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Atmos Energy Corporation having a total of 794 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 14.88 million shares worth more than $1.66 billion. As of Dec 30, 2019, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 12.17% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the investment firm holding over 10.94 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.22 billion and represent 8.95% of shares outstanding.