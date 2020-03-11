These 2 Stocks Seize Spotlight: Guardant Health Inc. (GH), Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc. (LL)

Guardant Health Inc. (NASDAQ: GH) shares are -13.17% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -0.62% or -$0.42 lower in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down and -8.29% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -8.32% and -13.54% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On January 07, 2020, Citigroup recommended the GH stock is a Buy, while earlier, Guggenheim had Initiated the stock as a Buy on February 21, 2020. 8 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 1.20 to suggest that the GH stock is a “Strong Sell”. 0 of the 8 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 8 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $67.85 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $112.86. The forecasts give the Guardant Health Inc. stock a price target range of $135.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $85.00. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 39.88 while the two limits represent an upside potential of 49.74% or 20.18%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 12.90% in the current quarter to -$0.4, down from the -$0.3 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of -$1.63, up 32.10% from -$0.84 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$0.48 and -$0.31. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of -$1.13 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 107 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 332 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 3,447,208 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 2,908,404. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 169,496 and 461,033 in purchases and sales respectively.

CLARK IAN T, a Director at the company, sold 2,690 shares worth $210708.0 at $78.33 per share on Mar 03. The Director had earlier sold another 25,000 GH shares valued at $2.06 million on Mar 04. The shares were sold at $82.38 per share. CLARK IAN T (Director) sold 538 shares at $80.00 per share on Feb 25 for a total of $43040.0 while MERESMAN STANLEY J, (Director) sold 2,000 shares on Feb 13 for $164040.0 with each share fetching $82.02.

Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc. (NYSE:LL), on the other hand, is trading around $8.77 with a market cap of $258.80M and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $9.40 and spell out a more modest performance – a 6.7% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $0.77 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc. (LL) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

LL’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 1.50%.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 16 times at Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 13 times and accounting for 105,372 shares. Insider sales totaled 949 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 3 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 10.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 3.43M shares after the latest sales, with 2.10% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 1.00% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 80.60% with a share float percentage of 27.43M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc. having a total of 0 institutions that hold shares in the company.