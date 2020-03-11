These 2 Stocks Seize Spotlight: Kirby Corporation (KEX), Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (VNDA)

Kirby Corporation (NYSE: KEX) shares are -46.54% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -1.12% or -$0.54 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +2.20% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -48.15% down YTD and -42.78% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -25.08% and -35.46% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On January 31, 2020, Jefferies recommended the KEX stock is a Hold, while earlier, Stifel had Downgrade the stock as a Hold on January 31, 2020. 9 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.50 to suggest that the KEX stock is a “Moderate Sell”. 0 of the 9 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 3 recommend buying, with 1 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $47.86 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $85.67. The forecasts give the Kirby Corporation stock a price target range of $87.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $64.00. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 44.13 while the two limits represent an upside potential of 44.99% or 25.22%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -1.70% in the current quarter to $0.49, down from the $0.74 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $2.94, down -2.40% from $2.9 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.67 and $0.76. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $3.82 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 38 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 52 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 114,346 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 168,811. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 36,819 and 27,793 in purchases and sales respectively.

MILLER SCOTT P, a VP – CIO at the company, sold 564 shares worth $42182.0 at $74.79 per share on Feb 13. The Director had earlier sold another 6,000 KEX shares valued at $416583.0 on Feb 25. The shares were sold at $69.43 per share. Clarke Kim B (VP and Chief HR Officer) sold 3,844 shares at $85.00 per share on Nov 27 for a total of $326740.0 while O’Neil Christian G., (President-Kirby Inland Marine) sold 6,899 shares on Nov 15 for $574792.0 with each share fetching $83.32.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA), on the other hand, is trading around $10.76 with a market cap of $609.77M and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $20.20 and spell out a more modest performance – a 46.73% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $0.24 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (VNDA) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

VNDA’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 10.00%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $50.69 million. This represented a 16.81% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $60.93 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $0.07 on the year-over-year period, growing to $0.20 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Mar 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $483.75 million from $474.45 million over the previous quarter. Short term investments amounted to $267.06 million while total current assets were at $354.14 million. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $45.95 million, significantly higher than the $29.99 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $44.93 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 22 times at Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 7 times and accounting for 355,000 shares. Insider sales totaled 219,101 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 15 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -8.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 1.59M shares after the latest sales, with -2.70% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 3.30% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 52.17M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. having a total of 262 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 9.39 million shares worth more than $154.02 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Blackrock Inc. held 17.50% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Palo Alto Investors Lp, with the investment firm holding over 4.53 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $74.26 million and represent 8.44% of shares outstanding.