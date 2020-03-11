These 2 Stocks Seize Spotlight: Leidos Holdings Inc. (LDOS), Mack-Cali Realty Corporation (CLI)

Leidos Holdings Inc. (NYSE: LDOS) shares are 5.01% up in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 5.39% or $5.26 higher in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is up 13.35% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -5.98% and -6.65% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On March 02, 2020, Stifel recommended the LDOS stock is a Buy, while earlier, Wells Fargo had Upgrade the stock as a Overweight on March 03, 2020. 11 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.20 to suggest that the LDOS stock is a “Moderate Sell”. 0 of the 11 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 6 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $102.79 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $121.60. The forecasts give the Leidos Holdings Inc. stock a price target range of $140.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $98.00. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 15.47 while the two limits represent an upside potential of 26.58% or -4.89%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 12.70% in the current quarter to $1.24, up from the $1.13 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $5.63, up 15.90% from $5.17 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $1.3 and $1.42. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $6.47 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 76 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 51 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 307,317 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 131,271. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 250,020 and 93,381 in purchases and sales respectively.

May Gary Stephen, a Director at the company, sold 500 shares worth $42284.0 at $84.57 per share on Aug 20. The Group President had earlier sold another 30,595 LDOS shares valued at $3.14 million on Mar 06. The shares were sold at $102.66 per share.

Mack-Cali Realty Corporation (NYSE:CLI), on the other hand, is trading around $18.57 with a market cap of $1.73B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $23.78 and spell out a more modest performance – a 21.91% return. Some analysts are even forecasting -$0.68 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Mack-Cali Realty Corporation (CLI) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

CLI’s operating margin was negative on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at -5.50%.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 10 times at Mack-Cali Realty Corporation over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 10 times and accounting for 42,690 shares. Insider sales totaled 0 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 0 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 10.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 8.22M shares after the latest sales, with 0.50% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.20% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 96.20% with a share float percentage of 77.63M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Mack-Cali Realty Corporation having a total of 296 institutions that hold shares in the company.